Talented Baker Creates Stunningly Sculpted Pies That Are Just Too Beautiful To Eat

The pie baker, Lauren Ko, has only been baking pies for approximately one year but you would never know it! What she is creating is absolutely amazing with incredible intricacy and artistic talent. It’s almost difficult to imagine someone cutting into one of her desserts because they are absolutely gorgeous! Her pies consist of beautiful lattice crusts and the creative arrangement of the fruit fillings. She literally has over 68,000 followings on Instagram which has absolutely skyrocketed! She is absolutely stunned by the feedback she has received

In an interview, Lauren said she starts off with an idea and then improvises as she goes along. She said the success of one dessert to another depends on the dough and the filling. She did admit that most of her finished projects are by sheer accident!

Scroll down and become hungry!!!