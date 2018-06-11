You Won’t Believe How Much This Chinese City Looks Like Paris

Did you know fake European town in China? Imagine a town designed to be a replica of a famous European city. You can find Eiffel Tower, Luxembourg Gardens, and Avenue des Champs-Élysées. So hypothetically, a tourist paying a visit to Tianducheng would be visiting both China and Paris.

The construction for the town started in 2007 and lasted 10 years and the purpose of the town was to be a housing estate which has the capacity of accommodating 10,000 people. However, it was not a quite success. The replicas in the town look almost the same as the original ones yet don’t have that spirit and crowd. It is assumed that the reasons for these outcomes are the vicinity of the town which means empty fields and dead ends around the town.

This practice of duplicating is called “duplitecture”. One of the results of this phenomenon is “Paris Syndrome”. People go to Paris and Tianducheng and compare them. So, if you want to experience this phenomenon, you can just visit Tianducheng instead of Paris or visit two of them and compare them and join the trend.

More info: francoisprost.com | Instagram

Top: China, Bottom: Paris