France Is Building an “Alzheimer’s Village” Where Patients Can Live Freely

We are aware of “Alzheimer”, even if we do not have anyone in the family, we all know someone who is facing it. The number of patients having Alzheimer is increasing and it is a harassing process for both the patients and their families.

Recently, a perfect project was thought in France. The Village Landais Alzheimer in Dax will be a space for the Alzheimer patients to live more comfortable and safe. The name of the facility is “Alzheimer’s Village” and it has different residences and a big area including supermarket, library, gym, and hairdresser. For the patients to have interaction with nature, the design includes flowers, trees, walkways, and parks. In the Village, there will be medical staff, researchers and volunteers to organize events. The facility is now under construction and will be completed by the end of 2019.

The project was thought after a similar facility, “Hogeweyk – Dementia Village”, built in Weesp, Netherlands. The aim was to create a good place for the patients suffering from dementia to have the peaceful life and increase their happiness.

Jean-François Dartigues, a neurologist, thinks that the patients can exercise their brains and follow their daily routines. And he continues: “They will find a form of integrity, social, human. They will do their shopping, go to the hairdresser, the bistro, the restaurant, the theater. They will have fun. What constitutes a form of extraordinary therapy.”

To make the transition easier. Champagnat & Grègoire Architects and NORD Architects designed a village connecting to the traditional architecture of the region. The houses are grouped in 4 blocks, and the paths create a way for patients to smell nature.